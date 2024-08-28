The world in 3 photos: A melting Swiss glacier, Mexican mothers in search of relatives, and protesters in India demand justice

TOPSHOT-MEXICO-CRIME-VIOLENCE-MISSING TOPSHOT - A woman member of the collective "Guerreros Buscadores" works searching for their missing relatives in an abandoned house in the framework of the International Day of the Disappeared in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco State, Mexico, on August 27, 2024. Jalisco has the highest number of missing persons in Mexico. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images) (ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

A glaciologist enters an ice cave formed by rapidly melting glaciers in Switzerland; a person digs to find traces of missing relatives in Mexico; and people in India watch protesters seek justice for a female doctor who was killed. Here’s why these three pictures matter right now.

Climate change causes ‘dramatic’ acceleration of melting glaciers in Switzerland

Reuters photographer Denis Balibouse snapped this photo of Matthias Huss, a glaciologist and head of the Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland (GLAMOS), walking into the Rhone Glacier’s ice cave on Tuesday in Obergoms, Switzerland.

Swiss glaciers are melting at a rapid pace, according to research from the Swiss Academy of Sciences and GLAMOS, and "the acceleration is dramatic." Switzerland lost about 10 percent of its glacier ice in two years due to a lack of winter rain and warming climates in Europe.

‘Seeker warriors’ desperately search for missing relatives in Mexico

Ulises Ruiz, a photographer in Mexico, captured this image on Tuesday of a member of the group Guerreros Buscadores, which translates as "seeker warriors." The person in the photograph was reportedly searching for missing family members in the Jalisco state of Mexico ahead of the International Day of the Disappeared on Aug. 30. The group mainly consists of the mothers and sisters of Mexico's more than 100,000 people who have disappeared without a trace, according to the U.N. Committee on Enforced Disappearances. Guerreros Buscadores is part of a collective of groups looking for their missing relatives, many of whom are presumed victims of crimes in Mexico. Jalisco has the highest number of people reported missing in Mexico, according to Statista.

Onlookers in India watch activists demand resignation of country’s chief minister

Photojournalist Dibyangshu Sarkar captured this image of people peeking through a closed shop in Kolkata on Tuesday as protesters called for the resignation of India's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Activists have accused Banerjee of mishandling the brutal rape and killing of a 31-year-old female doctor in a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata. Her body was found on Aug. 9 in a lecture hall. Thousands of protesters, many of whom are university students and doctors, have since taken to the streets to seek justice for the doctor, clashing with local police, who reportedly fired tear gas and a water cannon on Tuesday. Local shops have been closed during the protests.

