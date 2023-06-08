Women's College World Series: Oklahoma extends record win streak to 52 games, one win from 3rd straight title

2023 NCAA Division I Softball Championship OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 07: Alyssa Brito #33 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts as she runs for first during the Division I Women's Softball Championship against the Florida State Seminoles held at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 7, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Oklahoma softball is one win away from completing one of the greatest seasons in NCAA history.

The Sooners extended their NCAA record win streak to 52 games with a 5-0 victory over Florida State in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Women's College World Series championship series, putting them one win away from a third straight NCAA title.

Only UCLA (1988-90) has accomplished a three-peat since the NCAA held its first softball tournament in 1982. Oklahoma will go for the clinch in Game 2 on Thursday in Oklahoma City (7 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Florida State looked like it had a chance against Oklahoma ... until the 4th inning

Florida State managed to keep the Oklahoma run-scoring machine in check, for a while.

All-ACC starter Mack Leonard began the game by holding the Sooners scoreless for three innings, but the dam broke in the fourth, an inning in which OU is now outscoring opponents 76-3. The first crack came on a hit-by-pitch of Oklahoma's Haley Lee, which was enough for Florida State to pull Leonard. The change didn't help, as Kinzie Hansen followed with a double, then scored on an Alyssa Brito single.

K9 coming in 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡. Jo with the 𝐣𝐞𝐭𝐬. 🔥@kinziehansen @jordybahl



B4 | OU 1, FSU 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/fbwCVPL1Pn — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 8, 2023

The inning ended with Oklahoma up 3-0, and the Sooners extended their lead to 4-0 with another rally in the fifth inning, then to 5-0 in the sixth inning. The Oklahoma offensive spigot is extraordinarily hard to turn off once it has been open.

The biggest victory of the game might have been Florida State avoiding getting run-ruled, as left-fielder Kaley Mudge robbed a three-run homer Lee in the sixth that would have ended the game.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma starting pitcher Jordy Bahl pitched like a first-team All-American, which she has been the last two seasons. The Sooners ace dominated with 10 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout across seven innings. She now holds a 0.00 ERA with 30 strikeouts and three walks in 21 2/3 WCWS innings.

If Florida State is going to pull off maybe the most stunning comeback in NCAA softball history, Oklahoma didn't leave much reason for hope in Game 1. The NCAA's best offense entered Wednesday with a cumulative tournament score of 70-14 in eight games, and only improved that number.

It took a little more small ball than the Sooners are used to — it was a rare game with no Oklahoma home runs — but you don't win 52 straight games by having off-nights.