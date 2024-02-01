WNBA free agency: Natasha Cloud reportedly signing with Phoenix Mercury

Washington Mystics v New York Liberty - Game Two NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Natasha Cloud #9 of the Washington Mystics plays against the New York Liberty during Game Two of Round One of the 2023 Playoffs at the Barclays Center on September 19, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Natasha Cloud will reportedly be signing with the Phoenix Mercury, according to Girls Talk Sports TV.

As WNBA free agency begins Thursday, the 31-year-old guard wasted no time in selecting her new team. Cloud, a 2019 WNBA champion and member of the 2019 All-Defensive Second Team and 2022 All-Defensive First Team has spent her entire eight-year career with the Washington Mystics after being selected second overall in the 2015 draft.

The Mystics sent a letter to season-ticket holders following the 2023 season saying the team needed a "fresh start," which signaled the departure of a number of veterans on the roster, including Cloud.

Over her WNBA career, Cloud has shown to be an impact player at both ends of the court. Last season with the Mystics, she averaged 12.7 points and 6.2 assists — both career highs — as well as 3.7 rebounds per game.

Natasha Cloud has been doing it all, this is niiiiiice pic.twitter.com/aY8xjtm2x7 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 20, 2023

Natasha Cloud has been applying defensive pressure to Sabrina Ionescu all game 😤 pic.twitter.com/QZQki80P4b — espnW (@espnW) September 20, 2023

Cloud will be joining a Mercury team that is coming off a playoff-less season for the first time since 2012 and holds the third overall pick in April's WNBA Draft. They also have a new head coach in Nate Tibbetts and will be hosting the 2024 All-Star Game.