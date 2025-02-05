Wizards reportedly trading C Jonas Valančiūnas to Kings

Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas looks on prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, The Stein Line and ESPN report.

Valančiūnas signed a three-year, $30.3 million contract with the Wizards in July.

The 32-year-old big man averaged 11.5 points (on 54.7% shooting from the field), 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.1 minutes per game over 49 appearances for the Wizards this season.

Washington, which selected center Alex Sarr with the No. 2 pick in this past June's draft, owns the worst record in the NBA (8-41). Valančiūnas has started just eight games this season as a backup to Sarr.

Valančiūnas, one of the most affordable impact centers on the trade market, has averaged 18.8 points and 13.3 rebounds per 36 minutes in his 13-year career. Midway through his career Valančiūnas stretched his shooting range to the 3-point line, where he has shot a below-average 34.4% on 688 career attempts.

As a rim protector, Valančiūnas leaves plenty to be desired. He challenges 3.9 attempts per game at the rim, where opponents are shooting 70.9% against him — almost 5% better than their season averages.