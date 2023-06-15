With Austin Ekeler's revised contract done, Chargers are ready for Kellen Moore's new offense

The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up their two-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, with star running back Austin Ekeler returning to the team after renegotiating his contract.

Now, with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in the mix, Ekeler could have even more room to grow.

Ekeler requested a trade earlier this offseason, but later rescinded the request after the Chargers reportedly added $2 million in incentives to the final year of his four-year, $24.5 million deal that comes with $15 million guaranteed.

“I understand that there’s a business side to all of this, but I wouldn’t be doing myself a service if I wasn’t going to try to find more value while I can,” Ekeler said on Wednesday. “Because all of us have a shelf life.”

Moore, meanwhile, was hired by the Chargers in late January after mutually parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys. Moore served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator the past four years, and his time there could indicate how he decides to utilize Ekeler.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had a breakout season in 2022, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the first time in his four-year NFL career. After his stellar year, Dallas placed its franchise tag on Pollard. Moore's direction and play-calling allowed Pollard to fully utilize his speed in both the run game and the pass game.

While Ekeler’s exact fit in Moore’s offense may not be clear until the season begins, Moore does have a proven background of finding innovative ways to maximize running backs and their abilities.

Ekeler has spent all six years of his NFL career with the Chargers, notching a career-total of 204 carries for 3,727 yards and 34 rushing touchdowns.

As Ekeler returns to work in Los Angeles, he’s confident that he’ll be able to have a good year that will activate his new contract incentives.

“They’re all obtainable,” Ekeler said. “Basically just having the same years that I’ve been having these last couple of years. So it’s benchmarks, right? Continue to play better. Continue to hit new benchmarks.”

Outside of Ekeler, the Chargers have plenty of other offensive talent for Moore to work with, including quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Mike Williams.

“These weapons [are] crazy, like you [have] some big ‘ole receivers,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “Obviously [Herbert] is going to throw it wherever he wants to, you know, which is the best quality. You [have] to have someone who’s not scared back there, [someone] who’s going to sling it.”

The Chargers are off until training camp begins in late July, but they’re confident that they’re on a path to return to the playoffs.

“We definitely feel like we belong in the playoffs. We know we belong in the playoffs,” safety Derwin James said. “Every guy in here believes in each other and you’ll see us soon.”