Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner, heads to third Grand Slam final this year

Novak Djokovic is on another level in 2023.

The Serbian tennis star advanced to his third consecutive Grand Slam final this year after he took down Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the Wimbledon semifinals. Djokovic already won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year.

"Semifinals, it was always going to be a very close, very intense match," Djokovic said after the match. "As it was the case — three very close sets ...the third set could have gone either way."

This will be the ninth time Djokovic will play in the finals in London after he won all of the past tournaments in London (Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He'll face either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

The streak continues...@DjokerNole defeats Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach his ninth #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/mAGLUmVhOr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

If Djokovic wins, he'll have a shot at the men's singles Grand Slam (winning all four major tournaments) when he plays at the U.S. Open at the end of August. A win in the final will also push the all-time title record to 24, a mark Djokovic first broke when he beat Casper Ruud at the French Open.

The Second-seeded Djokovic didn't have much trouble dispatching the eighth-seeded Sinner, who Djokovic previously beat in the 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinals and at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters. Djokovic jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before he closed out the first set, 6-3.

A bit of controversy in the fourth game of the second set opened the door for a Sinner comeback as Djokovic was called for hindrance. The umpire believed Djokovic's loud mid-point grunt was enough to give Sinner the point.

Djokovic was called for 'hindrance' on this play and the point was given to Sinner 🔉 pic.twitter.com/J5QoJkDbl4 — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2023

It didn't matter, though, as Djokovic claimed the game after a comeback to go up 3-1 in the set. Sinner stayed one game behind Djokovic throughout the set until Djokovic delivered an ace and a service winner to win the set and push Sinner to a potential match-sealing set.

The third set was Sinner's to lose. The 21-year-old Italian snagged the first game and stayed ahead of Djokovic despite the Serbian's prowess on the break. But Sinner couldn't get far enough away from Djokovic to force a fifth set: A huge ninth game for Sinner put him in position to take the set before Djokovic responded to force a tiebreak three games later.

Djokovic proved why he's been arguably the best tennis player over the past decade in the match-sealing tiebreak. Down 1-3 at first, Djokovic tied Sinner at 4-4 and won the final three points to take the match and move on.