'Wicked' isn't just a movie, it's a lifestyle: How merchandise connects fans with fantasy

Whether you're team Elphaba or team Glinda,Wicked merchandise is everywhere.

As the long-awaited film arrives in theaters on Nov. 22, Oz-inspired products are taking over store shelves and social media feeds, from LEGO sets and keychains to makeup palettes, hair products and backpacks.

This wave of magic isn’t random.

“It’s a way of turning a movie you like into a lifestyle,” Robert Thompson, professor of TV, radio and film at Syracuse University, told Yahoo Entertainment. “That goes back a long way: the idea of taking an entire universe and being able to inhabit that joy by wearing it, eating it, playing with it or whatever is involved.”

This strategy has deep roots in Hollywood, dating back to the 1950s when Disney saturated the market with character-themed products.

"You could get Davy Crockett fringe jackets, dolls, bedspreads, pajamas, and of course, his famous raccoon-skin hat," Thompson said. "In 1955, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing someone wearing one."

Franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Simpsons and Frozen have all mastered the art of merchandising. In some cases, the "long-term aftermarket benefit" — selling themed products decades after an initial release — is more profitable than the movie itself, he explained.

"Merchandising is, for all intents and purposes, outsourcing advertising to everyone who buys it," Thompson said. "You're not paying them — they're paying you."

Thompson said strategies like these have been effective for all ages. “Adults have similar feelings as many children do,” he said. “They want to feel like those characters, to take that feeling they felt in the theater and carry it with them to their everyday lives.”

Looking to add a touch of Oz to your wardrobe, home or skin care routine? Here’s how you can bring a little big-screen magic into your life.

Limited-edition collectibles

Theater chains like AMC, Cinemark and Regal are rolling out exclusive Wicked collectibles to mark the film's release — including popcorn tins and gripper cups, which are reusable and feature unique designs to make them easier to hold during long movies.

Popular merch tends to sell out quickly, so don't be late to the theater if you want to snag your share of Oz.

Show your Oz style

Brands like Gap, Old Navy, Forever 21, Aldo and Bloomingdale's are awash in pink and green collaborations, as are Target and Walmart, which has over 400 Wicked-themed items up for grabs.

From casual fans to theater geeks, there’s something for everyone. Gap’s collection includes hoodies and kids' pajamas, while Forever 21 channels Glinda’s glamour with everything from gowns to sweatpants.

Playtime gets Wicked

For those who prefer to build their fandom, LEGO's Wicked collection lets you re-create the Emerald City or assemble figures of Glinda and Elphaba. Funko's Pop! vinyl figures offer another collector-friendly option, while Wicked Monopoly or Wicked the Game reimagines the game board with Emerald castles and Munchkin homes.

Thompson said these products tap into a universal love for imaginative play.

“The coolest merchandising is when you can take objects from the movie and bring them into your own world,” he said.

Wicked glam

Grande's R.E.M. Beauty dominates Wicked's beauty offerings, with makeup inspired by Elphaba's emerald hues and Glinda's rosy sparkle.

Meanwhile, OPI’s Wicked nail polish set allows fans to sport the musical’s signature colors, and Beekman 1802’s skin care collection adds a luxe touch with themed body creams and soaps. Brands like One/Size Beauty have also jumped on the broomstick, offering everything from eyeshadow palettes to powder highlighter.

Beyond makeup, brands like Conair spun up Wicked-themed hair dryers and LED mirrors, while Scünci is bringing out Wicked-themed headbands, hair clips, pins and ties. Wet Brush's new Glinda-inspired design is also Wicked chic.

Food, home goods and tech

The Wicked magic is also spilling over at home into kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and beyond.

Stanley tumblers shimmer in pink and green, while Casetify brings enchantment to your tech with themed phone cases, earbuds and laptop sleeves. For a touch of elegance, Dragon Glassware offers Wicked-themed stemware, perfect for your next wine night.

Unwind with Voluspa's candle set, featuring Elphaba's Bewitching Banyan Forest and Glinda's Perfectly Pink Yuzu scents. Feeling snacky? Whip up Wicked-themed macaroni and cheese cups, bake with Betty Crocker cake mixes or grab a box of Rice Krispies Treats.

Wicked Rice Krispies Treats are starting to appear in stores! pic.twitter.com/XuoqEqyv9s — wicked news hub (@wickednewshub) September 21, 2024

Whether you're defying gravity, or defying hunger, there's apparently something Wicked for nearly everyone.

Wicked is in theaters Nov. 22.