Which contending NBA teams need to add at the trade deadline? | Devine Intervention

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?

On this episode of Devine Intervention, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. and they kick off the show by talking about the things around the league that bring Steve joy, such as Kawhi Leonard emoting, Rudy Gobert's face when he tries to do too much, Giannis learning things in real-time, and the Orlando Magic's booming coaching staff.

The guys then move on to Joel Embiid, who had a successful surgery on his knee and will be reevaluated in four weeks. Dan points out that the Philadelphia 76ers have been terrible without Embiid this season and Steve says Philadelphia doesn’t have to rush to make a move.

Dan and Steve then go team-by-team and talk through the teams that they think need one more piece, and then discuss which piece fits each team on the trade market.

Can the Mavericks find a 3-and-D big? Do the Bucks have enough to get Bruce Brown? Should the Bulls sell off the pieces they have? What kind of player should the Knicks target? Can the Nets have one less wing? Should the Clippers do something or should they protect the good vibes? The guys hit all of those questions and more before diving into The Closing Five and weekly recommendations.

