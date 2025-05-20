What to make of Dodgers' recent losing streak and roster shakeup?

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani grimaces after taking a close pitch before batting during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, May 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers got swept at Dodger Stadium for the first time in almost two years — by the lowly Angels. On the latest episode of "Baseball Bar-B-Cast," hosts Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz dug into how the sweep exposed the team’s depth issues, why the front office is making some tough calls and what it all means for this Dodgers club.

Let’s break down their conversation.

A new kind of wake-up call

"This is kind of the worst the Dodgers have looked in quite some time," Jordan acknowledged, recapping the Angels' surprising three-game sweep. Whether it was Clayton Kershaw grinding but not dominating in his return or the bullpen faltering, the Dodgers' pitching just didn't have the answers. More surprisingly, none of their usual magic — stellar late-game hits and superstar heroics — emerged to save them.

But what really stood out to the Bar-B-Cast hosts was a sense that the Dodgers finally feel pressure — in their division and within their organization. Both Jake and Jordan pointed out how the Dodgers are "starting to sweat," with the rest of the NL West surging and their own margin for error getting slimmer.

"The 2025 Dodgers are Jordan Shusterman's academic career in middle school," Jake offered. "So much talent that they can coast to decent grades. But there does come a point where you have to start doing your work."

No time for sentimentality

One byproduct of the pressure? The Dodgers designated Chris Taylor for assignment on Sunday. As Jake noted, Taylor is "not good anymore and didn't fit on the roster and was a waste of a roster spot" at this stage. And it wasn't just Taylor; Austin Barnes, a clubhouse legend, got DFA'd last week to make room for top prospect Dalton Rushing.

For a franchise that so often rewards veteran loyalty, these moves signal a shift. The front office, led by Andrew Friedman, seems to have realized that the bottom of their roster can’t be dead weight — not when the Padres and Giants are breathing down their necks.

"The division is competitive," Jake said, "and the Dodgers, in their minds, need to win the division.

"Because the Dodgers know what they're doing," he continued, "they are responding to the reality that is going on in the world, and they are making what are difficult decisions to cut ties with players that matter in the room because they simply aren't good anymore."

Jordan and Jake both credit the front office for acting decisively, even if it means awkward locker room moments and the end of an era for two clubhouse fixtures.

The big picture

Sure, the Dodgers lost three straight to the Angels — in a year when the Halos have been largely forgettable since a hot start. Then L.A. dropped the series opener against the Diamondbacks 9-5 on Monday. On the positive side, they got Teoscar Hernandez back in the lineup Monday.

So now the bigger story is what happens next. After years of being able to coast to success, L.A. has to adapt. Young guys have to step up. The rotation needs answers. And everyone, not just the stars at the top, has to contribute.

As Jordan summed up: “They’re at least realizing — we can’t have too many bad players on our roster at this point. We need everyone to help out.”

For perhaps the first time in years, the Dodgers’ front office is acting like it.

