West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa suspended 9 games for impermissible benefits at Arizona

Arizona State v Arizona LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 10: Kerr Kriisa #25 of the Arizona Wildcats stands on the court during a break in the second half of a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena on March 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils 78-59. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa won’t make his debut with the school until the 10th game of the season.

The school announced Tuesday that Kriisa had been suspended for the first nine games of the 2023-24 season after he received impermissible benefits while at Arizona. Kriisa transferred to West Virginia from Arizona in the offseason.

"In late August 2023, West Virginia University learned of a potential eligibility concern for men's basketball transfer student-athlete Kerr Kriisa, who admitted to receiving impermissible benefits while enrolled at the University of Arizona. West Virginia worked cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement Staff to reach an appropriate resolution."

The school said that Kriisa would be eligible to practice and travel while suspended and that “he accepts responsibility for his actions at Arizona.”

Kriisa spent three seasons at Arizona and was a two-year starter for the Wildcats. He averaged 9.9 points and shot 37% from the field in 2022-23 as Arizona finished second in the Pac-12 and won the conference tournament. The Wildcats were a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament but lost in the first round to Princeton in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Weeks after the loss, Kriisa announced he was entering the transfer portal in April and quickly committed to West Virginia and coach Bob Huggins. Huggins resigned over the summer after a drunk driving arrest and longtime assistant Josh Eilert was named the team’s interim head coach. Kriisa briefly explored leaving West Virginia for another new school before staying put.

Kriisa will be eligible to return on Dec. 16 against UMass. He’ll miss games against Pitt, St. John’s and SMU as part of his suspension.