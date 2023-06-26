Wemby is a star, Scoot's role in Portland & Bronny James at USC

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Vincent Goodwill sits down with Yahoo’s NBA Draft expert, Krysten Peek, to recap the 2023 NBA Draft before looking ahead to what’s coming in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Vincent Goodwill chats with Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek about her experience at the 2023 NBA Draft and her 2024 mock draft.

First, Vincent and Krysten talk about how impressive Victor Wembanyama was on draft night with the media and raved about how polished he already appears to be.

Brandon Miller’s selection did not get rave reviews from Charlotte Hornets fans, and Scoot Henderson’s selection appears to complicate things for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, so they talk about those as well.

Talk of the Thompson twins, drafted 4th and 5th, leads to a conversation about Overtime Elite and the G-League Ignite and what those new paths to the NBA means for the future of college basketball.

After talking through some of the surprises of the 2023 NBA Draft, including less trades than predicted, Vincent and Krysten talk about the criticism that women face when trying to cover the NBA Draft and how KP tries to shield herself from it.

When talking about the 2024 NBA Draft, they talk about Bronny James and what should be a very fun and interesting USC Trojans basketball team this season.

And then, of course, they talk about Gradey Dick’s suit from draft night.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts