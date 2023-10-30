Week 8 recap: Big QB injuries, big WR performances and a shocking Chiefs upset

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports

We saw big name QBs suffer major injuries and a few WRs have massive fantasy performances. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 8 action on Sunday.

1:17 - CHI VS. LAC: Is this Chargers offense back on track?

5:39 - CIN VS. SF: Time to panic for San Francisco? Is Burrow officially back?

11:45 - PHI VS. WSH: Is Devonta Smith's fantasy slump over?

16:05 - LAR VS. DAL: CeeDee Lamb takes off but time for Pollard Panic? Stafford injury concerns

24:08 - CLE VS. SEA: Is there a Browns QB that can support these skill players?

32:13 - ATL VS. TEN: What got into Will Levis? Time to bench Ridder?

38:22 - NO VS. IND: What's up with Chris Olave?

45:39 - BAL VS. AZ: Any sleepers on the Cards when Murray comes back?

49:48 - NE VS. MIA: Is this the Jaylen Waddle we can expect going forward?

51:36 - KC VS. DEN: Why we can throw away this game for the Chiefs

55:09 - MIN VS. GB: Where do Vikings go from here after Cousins injury?

59:05 - JAX VS. PIT: Will this Steelers offense ever be reliable?

1:01:48 - HOU VS. CAR: Why Frank Reich can get a good night sleep now

1:05:53 - NYJ VS. NYG: This game was rough

