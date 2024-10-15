Week 7 waiver wire pickups + Panic Meter: Cowboys, Chris Olave, Kyler Murray and more | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 6 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for CeeDee Lamb, Chris Olave, Kyler Murray and more.

To start the show, Harmon recaps the MNF clash between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:00) - Matt's monologue on MNF games: BUF@NYJ

(11:00) - People's Panic Meter submissions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb, Chris Olave, Travis Etienne Jr., Brian Thomas Jr.

(44:00) - People's Panic Meter submissions: Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Diontae Johnson, Calvin Ridley, DK Metcalf, Brandon Aiyuk, George Pickens, Rachaad White

(1:10:00) - Waiver Wire Connections: Players you need to target this week

