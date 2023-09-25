Week 3 recap: Dolphins put up 70, Chiefs put on a show for Taylor Swift

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Minus the MNF doubleheader, Week 3 is in the books! Yahoo Sports Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the action on Sunday:

1:30 - PIT VS. LV

11:58 - DEN VS. MIA

23:05 - LAC VS. MIN

29:00 - NO VS. GB

34:10 - HOU VS. JAX

42:30 - ATL VS. DET

49:50 - IND VS. BAL

54:30 - NE VS. NYJ

56:30 - TEN VS. CLE

59:23 - BUF VS. WSH

1:03:27 - CAR VS. SEA

1:05:45 - DAL VS. AZ

1:09:38 - CHI VS. KC

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!