Week 10 preview: CMC's return, Tyrone Tracy's emergence and Jayden Daniels next test | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Tera Roberts,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports

Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 10. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 10 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.

In the second half of the show Tera Roberts joins Harmon to share her 'Make or Break' starts this week and identifies players that could make the difference between winning and losing in your fantasy leagues this weekend. The two end the show by sharing their best flex plays in Week 10:

(3:05) - Andy’s 3 burning fantasy questions heading into Week 10

(26:40) - The 3 matchups in Week 10 that deserve your attention

(44:55) - Tera’s make or break players in Week 10

(1:08:30) - Keys to winning: Matt and Tera’s player you need to start in Week 10

