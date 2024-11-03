Week 10 Overreaction: Penn State still can't beat Top 10 teams | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down Penn State falling short yet again against Ohio State. They discuss what went wrong for James Franklin and how Ryan Day's squad reestablished themselves as a national championship contender.

Additionally, they discuss Texas A&M crumbling against South Carolina and Indiana's dominance streak continuing versus Michigan State. They also project how the first College Football Playoff ranking will look this Tuesday based on which teams have built the best resumes through ten weeks.

(0:42) Ohio State vs Penn State

(24:13) Indiana vs Michigan State

(26:31) Oregon vs Michigan

(28:19) Texas A&M vs South Carolina

(34:06) SMU vs Pitt

(36:19) Vanderbilt vs Auburn

(37:42) College Football Playoff projection

(57:07) Small Sample Heisman

(1:00:58) Say Something Nice

