Watch: Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson makes wild TD catch to put the Huskers up 4 TDs on Colorado

Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson made the best Week 2 catch you’ll see against Colorado on Saturday night.

Colorado linebacker LaVonta Bentley appeared to have an interception or at least a pass breakup on a Dylan Raiola pass over middle. Instead, the ball bounced out of his hands and into Johnson’s and he scampered into the end zone for a touchdown.

Everything is going Nebraska's way tonight 👀@HuskerFootball makes it 28-0 vs Colorado in the first half 😤 pic.twitter.com/XoztotIhYJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 8, 2024

The TD was the perfect encapsulation of how terrible Colorado’s first half went. The Huskers dominated the Buffaloes in all facets as Colorado was absolutely helpless.

The biggest mismatch came up front as Nebraska was consistently able to generate pressure against Colorado’s revamped offensive line. Nebraska got four sacks in the first half as Shedeur Sanders was consistently having to avoid Nebraska defenders in the backfield.

The Huskers also got a pick-six in the first quarter as Tommi Hill picked Sanders off for a short interception return.

Thanks to the sacks, Colorado finished the first half with -17 yards rushing in the first half. Deion Sanders also revealed in his halftime interview on NBC that his son and safety Shilo Sanders possibly suffered a broken forearm in the first half.