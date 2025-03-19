Vikings reportedly treating J.J. McCarthy as team's starter next season, will not pursue Aaron Rodgers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on the field before a game against Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings don't need Aaron Rodgers, they already have a starting quarterback. The Vikings have reportedly rejected trade calls for J.J. McCarthy, telling teams he'll be their starter heading into next season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say.



The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as… pic.twitter.com/oPf6DIvQpj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2025

The Vikings have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the 41-year-old Rodgers, who was released by the New York Jets in March. Rodgers has reportedly targeted the Vikings as a possible landing spot, but the team will reportedly roll with McCarthy, 22, next season.

McCarthy, who was drafted by the team with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury.

