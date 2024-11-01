Victor Wembanyama follows up career-worst night with 2nd 5x5 game

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images (Rob Gray/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Never say Victor Wembanyama doesn't know how to bounce back.

One day after arguably the worst game of his career — in which he posted a career-low six points on 1-of-5 shooting plus eight rebounds, two assists and four turnovers in a loss to his rival Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder — the San Antonio Spurs star recorded his second ever 5x5 game.

Facing the Utah Jazz, Wembanyama had 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals, five blocks in a 106-88 win. Funnily enough, those were his first steals of the season, in his fifth game.

He also reported for duty on the historic night with a winner of a Halloween costume, if you're familiar with the movie "Spirited Away."

A 5x5 game is magnitudes rarer than its cousin, the triple-double, to the point that Wembanyama is only the third player in NBA history to post multiple such games. Hakeem Olajuwon is the all-time leader with six in 1,238 games and is followed by Andrei Kirilenko with three in 797 games. Only 12 other players have recorded one at all.

Wembanyama just played his 76th game. He posted his first game in February, becoming the second rookie to do so.

The 5x5 feels like a stat made for Wembanyama to break, much like Russell Westbrook did with the triple-double. No player in NBA history has the Frenchman's combination of length, agility and ball skills, and that means he's a threat to hit five blocks and five steals, the hard parts of the achievement, if he's active enough on defense.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!