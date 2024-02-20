USWNT forward Mia Fishel suffers torn ACL, will be replaced by Alex Morgan on Gold Cup roster

USWNT Training CARSON, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Mia Fishel of the United States takes a shot during USWNT Training at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 19, 2024 in Carson, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF) (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF)

The U.S. women's national team will be without forward Mia Fishel for the upcoming CONCACAF W Gold Cup after she suffered a torn ACL in her right knee during a training session on Monday.

"I'm gutted for Mia, and I know the team and the entire staff is as well," said U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore. "She's been very effective in camp and has worked hard to make an impact. Since she's been getting call-ups to the National Team, she's shown a tremendous growth mindset, a desire to absorb information and has been a total team player. I know she'll come back strong and hopefully be in the mix for the next World Cup.

"As we start this tournament, we're fortunate to be able to add a player like Alex to the roster. Her accomplishments speak for themselves, she's been training extremely hard with the Wave in preseason, and I know she'll be more than ready to contribute in this tournament."

The 20-year-old Fishel, who plays for Chelsea of the Women's Super League, made her national team debut in the fall with three appearances, scoring one goal. With Chelsea, she has one goal in 10 games this season after joining from Tigres of Liga MX Femenil.

Fishel will be replaced on the roster by veteran Alex Morgan, who last played for the U.S. during an October friendly against Colombia. With new head coach Emma Hayes rebuilding the roster, Morgan was left off a November training camp roster.

Morgan, 34, has played for the USWNT 215 times and scored 121 goals on the international stage. She has been a part of four World Cups and played in three Olympics.

The U.S. will open the tournament against the Dominican Republic Tuesday before facing Argentina on Friday. They will finish the group stage against Mexico next Monday. All three of their early-round games will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.