USMNT officially announce Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach: The Cooligans instant reaction

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Mauricio Pochettino officially being announced as the USMNT head coach. They take a look at what this means for the direction of the US soccer federation and what Pochettino brings to the table.Christian and Alexis also both reveal what aspect of the hire they’re most excited about and why this is an encouraging step for the USMNT

(0:23) - Mauricio Pochettino officially announced as USMNT head coach

(5:40) - What’s the most exciting aspect of this hire?

