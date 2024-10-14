USMNT impressive on Pochettino's debut, big names linked to England & Orlando Pride finally lose

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros bring on Henry Bushnell to recap the UMSNT's win on Mauricio Pochettino's debut on this episode of The Cooligans. They also discuss what the team's lineup could look like against Mexico.

Christian and Alexis then discuss England’s links to Thomas Tuchel & Pep Guardiola as their next possible manager. They also chat the latest in AFCON qualifiers.

Later, Christian and Alexis chat about the end of the Orlando Pride’s unbeaten season.

(6:36) - USMNT defeat Panama 2-0

(23:26) - Who will USMNT line up against Mexico?

(32:36) - England linked to Pep Guardiola & Thomas Tuchel

(40:50) - Greece earn first ever win vs. England

(45:12) - Nigeria stranded at Libyan airport for 13 hours

(53:07) - Orlando Pride’s unbeaten season is over

(57:16) - Temwa Chawinga breaks single season scoring record

(1:01:02) - Nadia Nadim tends to her own injury

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts