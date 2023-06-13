USMNT coaching search is 'moving,' U.S. Soccer CEO confirms

U.S. Soccer Announces New Sporting Director WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: U.S. Soccer Federation Sporting Director Matt Crocker poses for a portrait at the JW Marriott on April 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

U.S. Soccer's search for its next men's national team head coach has accelerated in recent weeks, with sporting director Matt Crocker interviewing 10-plus candidates for the job, U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson confirmed to Yahoo Sports.

Fox Sports' Doug McIntyre reported Tuesday that Crocker had spoken to more than 10 candidates from several countries, including France, England, Germany, Spain and a Central American nation.

Batson, speaking to Yahoo Sports at a U.S. Soccer Foundation symposium Tuesday in Washington D.C., did not name any candidates, but confirmed that Crocker "and his team" have "talked to folks from all over the world."

"Things are moving," Batson said. "And I'm getting daily updates from them on our status."

The reason "things are moving" is that Crocker is now free to work on the search and other U.S. Soccer matters full-time. He initially had a contract with Southampton through July, and wasn't slated to officially begin at U.S. Soccer until Aug. 2. But around the time Southampton's season concluded on May 28, the club allowed Crocker to leave.

And so, his official start date changed, a U.S. Soccer spokesman confirmed to Yahoo Sports. Crocker is currently still in England, the spokesman said, but working remotely and able to dedicate more time to the coaching search.

Crocker visited U.S. Soccer's Chicago headquarters in May, around a month after getting the job. After that visit, he said in a statement: "The plan is to conduct a series of interviews in June and narrow down the list of candidates. From there, we will engage the finalists in another evaluation activity. Our aim is to have our new coach in place by the end of summer, although it's possible that club circumstances could impact the timeline."

When asked Tuesday whether that timeline had changed, Batson did not give specifics, but said things were "moving," and added, in part: "I'm pleased with the intentionality with which they're going about it, and the pace at which they're moving."

When asked if the hire could potentially be made before the start of the Women's World Cup (July 20), Batson hesitated, then said: "Ah, potentially."

Batson did not clarify who, exactly, has been involved in the interview process beyond Crocker and new VP of sporting Oguchi Onyewu. "There are a number of folks who are involved in the interview process to make sure that we have a diverse set of experiences and backgrounds driving that," he said.

All parties have been mum on the identity of the candidates. Among those frequently discussed in public, by fans and media, are Jesse Marsch, Steve Cherundolo and Gregg Berhalter.

In the weeks and months after his February firing at Leeds United, Marsch reportedly held talks with two then-Premier League clubs, Leicester and Southampton, but did not reach an agreement with either. He has also recently been linked with the vacancy at Scottish club Celtic, but remains a free agent.

Cherundolo, a former USMNT player who led LAFC to last year's MLS Cup, said Tuesday that reports linking him to the USMNT job "are completely fabricated and false. That's all I can say about that. I'm committed to LAFC and I plan on being here a long time."

Berhalter coached the team from 2018-2022, but his contract expired on Dec. 31 amid the since-completed investigation into a 1992 domestic violence incident. U.S. Soccer has consistently said that he remains a candidate for the job, and several players have supported his candidacy, but it's unclear how realistic that possibility is.

With Berhalter in limbo, U.S. Soccer tabbed Anthony Hudson, Berhalter's top assistant, to lead the team on an interim basis. Hudson then left to take a club job in late May, leaving another Berhalter assistant, B.J. Callaghan, as the next interim in line. Callaghan will coach the team Thursday and Sunday in the CONCACAF Nations League.