U.S. Open: Sepp Straka suffers an awful break, then drains a perfect ace

Sepp Straka Sepp Straka waves after his putt on the first green in the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

PINEHURST, N.C. — The U.S. Open taketh away, and the U.S. Open giveth back.

Sepp Straka sufferedeth perhaps the toughest break of the first day-and-a-half of the U.S. Open on Friday morning, and then just six holes later, enjoyedeth the finest hole of anyone in the tournament to this point.

First, the bad news. On his approach at the third, Straka fired a shot that was, quite literally, too perfect. He hit the flag stick, and then watched as his ball rolled all the way back off the green and into one of those infernal sand traps:

I would throw a club all the way to South Carolina

Straka would go on to make a triple bogey on the third, and here's how. Viewer discretion advised.

But just when Straka was surely ready to burn Pinehurst down, the course rolled over and welcomed him back:

Ace alert! 🙌



No issue with the flagstick this time for @seppstraka. 🇦🇹

Don't need to worry about putting when you don't need to use your putter. The ace put Straka back down at +2, inside the current cut line, which could make it a very profitable ace indeed ... at least until Straka has to buy a drink for all of the 25,000 or so people on the course.