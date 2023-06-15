U.S. Open: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele go historically low early Thursday in Los Angeles

Xander Schauffele reacts after missing a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Open is finally here, and both Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele didn't waste any time.

Fowler and Schauffele each posted an 8-under 62 to kick off the third major championship of the season early on Thursday, which set a new U.S. Open record. No player had ever shot better than a 63 in tournament history. There has only been one other 62 shot in a major championship, too, when Brendan Grace did so at the British Open in 2017.

While it's only Thursday, the two have set an early mark for the rest of the field.

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy teed off alongside each other in the late wave, an interesting pairing as the new LIV Golf-PGA Tour partnership is hanging over the event. Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson are out in the late wave, too, though it remains to be seen if any of them can come close to Fowler and Schauffele.

Keep up with all the action from Thursday at the U.S. Open here with Yahoo Sports:

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!