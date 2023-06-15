U.S. Open: Matthieu Pavon cards tournament's first hole-in-one

The first ace of the 2023 U.S. Open belongs to a Frenchman. Matthieu Pavon became the first player from France to card a hole-in-one at the U.S. Open thanks to a beauty of a shot at the 124-yard 15th hole at Los Angeles Country Club:

Pavon is the first Frenchman to make a hole-in-one at any major since Thomas Levet did it in 2009 at the Open Championship at Turnberry.

For those interested in the technical specs: the ball traveled 105 miles per hour with a rotation of 11,476 rpm, and hit an apex of 100 feet before descending. This marked the 49th registered hole-in-one in U.S. Open history. Cameron Young carded one most recently last year at The Country Club's 165-yard sixth hole in the second round.

The hole-in-one dropped Pavon to even par; after a bogey on the 18th, Pavon finished the day at +1. He was tied for 32nd at the time of his finish, with much of the afternoon wave yet to tee off. Regardless of how the week turns out, however, he's got a lifetime memory already.