US Open Final 2023: How to watch the Djokovic vs. Medvedev match right now

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during a match against Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Following Coco Gauff's momentous victory over Aryna Sabelenka in the Women's Final, the last Grand Slam of the season concludes today with the Men's Finals, where Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic will face off on the court in what is essentially a rematch of the 2023 US Open Final, where Djokovic — set to be the world's No. 1 after this tournament — lost to Medvedev. This match, win or lose, marks Djokovic's record 36th Grand Slam Final. Medvedev is entering the match fresh off a 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Carlos Alcaraz — ending the 2022 US Open champion's reign.

Ready to watch the final showdown of the 2023 US Open? Here’s how you can catch the Djokovic vs. Medvedev match this afternoon.

How to watch the Men's Final in the 2023 US Open:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: Right now!

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV channel:ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

When is the 2023 US Open Final?

Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Finals this afternoon beginning around 4 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Djokovic vs. Medvedev

The Djokovic vs. Shelton match will air on ESPN. Notably, the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium will not be livestreamed on ESPN+, so if you want to tune in, you'll either need access to ESPN or a VPN.

How to watch Djokovic vs. Shelton

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

