U.S. Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies in motorcycle accident at 24 years old

FILE - Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gasienica died after being involved in a motorcycle accident on Monday night, June 12, 2023, in the village of Bull Valley, located in Chicago’s far northwestern suburbs, according to the Bull Valley Police Department. He was 24. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

U.S. Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica died on Monday in a motorcycle accident in Bull Valley, Illinois. He was 24 years old.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard team confirmed his death on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing off Patrick Gasienica, an incredible athlete, teammate and person," a team statement reads. "Sending love to his family, friends and the entire ski jumping community."

USA Nordic, which oversees USA Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined, also released a statement.

"USA Nordic and the ski jumping community are saddened to hear about the passing of Patrick Gasienica. A 2022 Beijing Winter Olympian, Patrick was an incredible competitor, teammate and friend. He will be dearly missed.

"Rest in peace, Patrick."

The Bull Valley Police Department stated that he died after being involved in a motorcycle accident in the Chicago suburb, according to the Associated Press. A GoFundme campaign shared by USA Nordic states that the accident took place while he was riding home from work. Details about the crash weren't reported. Gasienica is survived by his mother Jolanta and two sisters, according to the fundraiser.

Gasienica was born in the Chicago suburb Oak Park and trained at an early age at the nearby Norge Ski Club. In 2015, he made his competitive debut with FIS Ski Jumping, the governing body for international skiing and snowboarding. He competed twice for the U.S. at the FIS Junior World Ski Championship and once on the senior level in 2019.

Gasienica made the U.S. Olympic team in 2022 and competed in Beijing. He finished 49th on the normal hill and 53rd on the long hill and was a member of the 10th-place finisher in team competition alongside Casey Larson, Kevin Bickner and Decker Dean.