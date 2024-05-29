UFC Abu Dhabi to feature the return of Nick Diaz, Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov

MMA: SEP 09 UFC 279 LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 9: Nick Diaz appears on stage at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Nick Diaz (26-10) will be back in a UFC ring for the first time in nearly three years when he fights Vicente Luque (22-10-1) in a five-round co-main event at UFC Abu Dhabi on Aug. 3.

UFC CEO Dana White made the announcement on Wednesday and also revealed that Tony Ferguson will take on Michael Chiesa in a welterweight battle.

White also said that the winner of Cory Sandhagen versus Umar Nurmagomedov fight would earn a bantamweight title shot as No. 1 contender for the belt. Sandhagen-Nurmagomedov had previously been announced as part of the card's main event.

UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi will be the 40-year-old Diaz's first bout since Sept. 2021 when he lost via TKO to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. That came after a longer layoff as prior to the Lawler bout Diaz had not fought since losing a unanimous decision in 2015 to Anderson Silva which was later changed to no-contest.

It's been over a decade since Diaz last won a fight — a unanimous decision over BJ Penn at UFC 137 in 2011.

The rest of the Abu Dhabi card will see Chito Vera take on Deiveson Figueiredo in a bantamweight bout and a strawweight match featuring Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez.

