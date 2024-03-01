Tyreek Hill's lawyer calls lawsuit claiming Dolphins WR broke model's leg during football drill 'baseless'

2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins and AFC runs with the ball during the first half of the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill's lawyer denied allegations that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver broke a social media influencer's leg as she took part in a football drill at Hill's home last year.

In a statement sent to ESPN, Hill's attorney, Julius B. Collins, called Sophie Hall's allegations "baseless" and claimed the aim of the lawsuit was to "generate bad publicity for Mr. Hill in an attempt to 'scare tactic' him into personally covering the cost of Ms. Hall's medical bills."

Hall claims she was invited to take part in an offensive line blocking drill after watching Hill train in his backyard on June 28, 2023, per a copy of the lawsuit published by the Daily Mail.

On her first defensive-line rep, Hall alleges that she managed to push Hill backward, drawing laughter from a group of witnesses, including Hill's trainer, mother and sister. Hall said in 2019 that she is 6-foot-1 and weighs 250 pounds, while Hill is listed by the NFL at 5-foot-10, 191 pounds.

Hall claims that Hill became "embarrassed" and "angry" and that he insisted they do the drill in opposite positions. The second rep was apparently interrupted by a puppy, and the third rep saw Hall hold her own, but on the fourth rep, Hill allegedly charged into her "violently and with great force," leaving her in "excruciating pain."

Hall said she was later diagnosed with a fracture in her right leg. The lawsuit contains pictures of her leg and X-rays, with what appear to be two screws installed. She also includes screengrabs of Hill contacting her via Instagram direct message after she signed her son up for his football camp, which allegedly led to the invite to his house.

According to Collins, Hall was injured after she tripped over a dog while taking part in the drills, something that Hill's lawyer claims was intentionally omitted from the original complaint.

Hill is being accused of battery, assault, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Hall's lawsuit requests damages between $50,001 and $75,000, as well as a jury trial. Hill plans to "fully" cover Hall's medical bills, Collins told ESPN, and there is a pending claim with his homeowners' insurance company.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the team is aware of the situation.