Tyreek Hill calls for dismissal of officer who detained him: 'He gotta go, man'

A day after releasing a statement through his attorney calling for the "immediate termination" of the Miami Dade police officer who pinned him to the ground during a traffic stop, Tyreek Hill continued to call for the officer's job.

Hill spoke with media from Miami Dolphins practice on Wednesday for the first time since police body cam footage of the incident was released.

Hill said "gone, gone, gone" when asked about the officer, then expanded on his call for the officer's job.

🎥 Tyreek Hill strongly believes the police officer should be fired following the detainment: “Gone. He got to go… he also treated my teammates with disrespect, he had some crazy words to them and they ain’t even do nothing.” (@MiamiDolphins) #GoFins pic.twitter.com/DNouDcwQt9 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) September 11, 2024

"He gotta go, man. In that instance right there, not only did he treat me bad. He also treated my teammates with disrespect. He had some crazy words toward them. They ain't even do nothing. What did they do to you? They're just walking on the sidewalk.

"So. I don't know. He gotta go, man. It's not too many times that Cheetah say that people gotta go. But you. Out."

Hill expresses regret for his role in incident

Hill also said Wednesday that "I wish I could go back and do things differently."

Tyreek Hill is speaking with the media here right now in South Florida. Asked if he could have acted different to police: “I could have been better. I could have let down my window.” Hill also adds that it doesn’t give police the right to act as they did. Here are his comments… pic.twitter.com/AVKwCHSFuN — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 11, 2024

"My whole life is all about accountability," Hill said. "How can I get better? I have family members who are cops. We've had conversations. Yes, I will say I could have been better. I could have let down my window in that instance.

"The thing about me, man. I don't want attention. I don't want to be like cameras out, phone's on you in that moment. But at the end of the day, you know, I'm human. I've gotta follow rules. I've gotta do what everyone else would do.

"Now, does that give them the right to clearly beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things differently."

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, meanwhile, released a statement condemning that actions of the officers involved in Sunday's incident. The Fritz Pollard Alliance is an organization dedicated to promoting "diversity and equality of job opportunities in NFL coaching, front office, and scouting staff."

"The Fritz Pollard Alliance strongly condemns the actions of the Miami-Dade police officers who on Sunday engaged Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith in a violent threatening and demeaning manner. These three men experienced what scores of black and brown people across the country have experienced when interacting with police and what scores more fear. ...

"The Fritz Pollard Alliance calls on the Miami-Dade Police Department to reassess its standard operating procedures with respect to both traffic stops and engaging with bystanders."

A statement from the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation regarding Miami-Dade Police and the Tyreek Hill incident on Sunday pic.twitter.com/fh7BxH17iZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2024

The incident took place prior to Miami's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday outside of Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Police pulled Hill over for a traffic stop on his way to the stadium and detained Hill and his teammate Calais Campbell. Hill had stopped in his car when he saw officers detaining Hill. Their teammate Jonnu Smith also stopped and got out of his car during the incident.

Footage from officers' body cams was released on Monday.

SLATER SCOOP: Tyreek Hill body-cam video from Miami-Dade Police. pic.twitter.com/aJvD4SamZk — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 9, 2024

The footage shows that Hill rolled his car window up after his initial interaction with the officer. The officer demanded that Hill roll his window back down. When Hill didn't roll his window back down, two officers pulled him out of his car an pinned him face down on the street. One officer put his hand around the back of Hill's neck and put his knee on Hill's back.

"When we tell you to do something, you do it," the officer yelled at Hill. Shortly after, Hill's teammates stopped in their cars.

Officers' briefly detained Campbell as well and eventually released both players in time for them to play in Sunday's game. Hill was cited for speeding at a "visual estimation of 60 mph" and a seatbelt violation.

Since the incident, Hill and his agent Drew Rosenhaus have called for the termination of the officer who pinned him to the ground. The Dolphins and head coach Mike McDaniel have expressed their support for Hill and Campbell in oral and written statements while condemning the actions of the officers for use of "unnecessary force."

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association released a statement defending the actions of the officers stating that "Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on the scene" and that he was "driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger."