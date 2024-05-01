Twins beat White Sox, extending team's longest win streak since 2008 to 9 games

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 30: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrate the 6-5 win against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Minnesota Twins scored a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night, extending the franchise's longest win streak since 2008 to nine games.

The White Sox jumped out to a 2-0 lead, then retook the lead at 4-2 after the Twins tied the game in the fifth inning. Minnesota then rallied for a 5-4 lead with a two-run eighth before Andrew Benintendi tied the game for the White Sox with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning.

But the Twins put runners on the corners in the top of the ninth, and a Max Kepler sacrifice fly scored Byron Buxton from third base to put the Twins up for good, 6-5.

The win extends a dramatic turnaround from a 7-13 starts that now has Minnesota at 16-13 and 3.5 games behind the AL Central leading Cleveland Guardians. Their eighth win in a row marked their longest winning streak since 2011. The nine-game win streak is now their longest since they won 10 straight in 2008.

The win streak has coincided with a new tradition in the Minnesota dugout. Summer sausage has become a staple in the dugout this spring and a subject of burgeoning baseball lore. Hitting coach David Popkins brought a sausage to the dugout for the for the start of another series against the White Sox last week.

The Twins swept that four-game series to start their win streak, and batters have been tapping the sausage — which remains packaged — for good luck since. Here it is in action last week.

With the win streak alive and well, don't expect the sausage's reign to end anytime soon.

