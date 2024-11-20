Trump taps Linda McMahon for education secretary: Here's who else he's picked for his incoming administration

It's been a little more than two weeks since the 2024 election, and the administration of President-elect Donald Trump is taking shape. Trump has already named more than a dozen people who will play key roles, including former WWE CEO Linda McMahon (education secretary), TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and billionaire megadonor Howard Lutnick (commerce secretary). Other picks for his Cabinet and West Wing are said to be imminent.

Here is what Trump’s incoming administration looks like so far:

Secretary of education

Responsibilities: The secretary is responsible for the overall direction, supervision and coordination of the U.S. Department of Education.

Trump’s pick: Linda McMahon

McMahon, the former chief executive of the WWE, served as administrator of the Small Business Administration in the first Trump administration. She briefly served on the Connecticut state Board of Education.

Trump has said he wants to eliminate federal oversight of education.

“We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort,” Trump said in a statement announcing her nomination.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator

Responsibilities: The administrator leads a federal agency "dedicated to advancing health equity, expanding coverage, and improving health outcomes," according to its website. This position requires Senate approval.

Trump’s pick: Dr. Mehmet Oz

Oz, a television personality who was a frequent guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show before hosting his own, lost in Pennsylvania’s 2022 U.S. Senate race to John Fetterman — despite being endorsed by Trump.

In a statement, Trump said Oz would work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his health secretary nominee, to “to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.”

"I have known Dr. Oz for many years," Trump added, "and I am confident he will fight to ensure everyone in America receives the best possible Healthcare, so our Country can be Great and Healthy Again!”

Secretary of commerce

Responsibilities: The commerce secretary oversees a broad array of federal trade policies, and is responsible for helping carry out the president's economic agenda with a focus on job creation and growth. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Howard Lutnick

Lutnick, a billionaire megadonor to Trump’s campaign and the co-chair of Trump’s transition team, is the chairman and longtime chief executive of the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald. The company’s World Trade Center offices were destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which killed 658 of Lutnick’s employees, including his 36-year-old brother.

Secretary of transportation

Responsibilities: The secretary of transportation oversees all aviation, automotive, rail and transit policies in the United States. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Sean Duffy

Duffy, a former reality television star on MTV’s “Real World: Boston” turned Wisconsin congressman, is a host on the Fox Business channel. He is Trump’s second cabinet pick to come from Fox following Pete Hegseth, a Fox & Friends co-host and the president-elect’s pick for defense secretary.

In a statement, Trump said Duffy "will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America's highways, tunnels, bridges and airports" and "greatly elevate the Travel Experience for all Americans."

FCC commissioner

Responsibilities: The Federal Communications Commission chairman is tasked with regulating broadcasting, telecommunications and broadband in the United States.

Trump's pick: Brendan Carr

Carr is a longtime member of the commission who was previously nominated by Trump and President Biden to the panel. Carr wrote a section devoted to the FCC for Project 2025, the controversial 922-page document crafted by the Heritage Foundation as a blueprint for the next Republican administration that would radically reshape how the American government works. During the campaign, Trump distanced himself from the project.

"Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans' Freedoms, and held back our Economy," Trump said in a statement. "He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America's Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America."

Secretary of energy

Responsibilities: The secretary of energy oversees all energy supply and production — including oil and gas — in the United States. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Chris Wright

Wright, chief executive and chairman of oil and natural gas services company Liberty Energy, is a champion of fracking and a noted climate change skeptic. Wright will also serve on Trump's newly created National Energy Council.

"As Secretary of Energy, Chris will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new 'Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace,'" Trump said in a statement.

Secretary of state

Responsibilities: The secretary of state is the nation's top diplomat who serves the interests of the United States and U.S. citizens around the world. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Sen. Marco Rubio

Rubio — a former Trump critic who was once dubbed “Little Marco” when he ran against Trump for the 2016 GOP nomination — has become a fierce defender of the president-elect. And the longtime Florida senator was on the shortlist of candidates to serve as Trump’s 2024 running mate.

Director of national intelligence

Responsibilities: The director of national intelligence (or DNI) traditionally serves as the head of the U.S. intelligence community and acts as the principal advisor to the president, National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate who served Iraq and Kuwait as a member of the Army National Guard, became a Trump supporter after leaving the Democratic party for the GOP.

“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!” Trump said in a statement. “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”

Attorney general

Responsibilities: The attorney generalI is the nation's chief law enforcement officer, guiding the Department of Justice and all of its agencies (including the FBI) in enforcing federal laws and advising the president on legal matters related to them. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Rep. Matt Gaetz

The far-right Florida congressman has for years been one of Trump’s most vocal defenders on Capitol Hill, and one of the leaders of the so-called MAGA-movement. Gaetz has been sharply critical of the Justice Department itself, and has even floated the idea of abolishing the FBI.

In a post on Truth Social announcing the pick, Trump said that Gaetz “has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice.”

Gaetz, who resigned from Congress after the announcement, had been the subject of a three-year investigation by the House Ethic Committee into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. The panel was set to meet last week to decide whether to release its findings, but Gaetz's abrupt departure from the House ended the probe. Gaetz was also the subject of a Justice Department probe into allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and broke sex-trafficking laws. He denied any wrongdoing, and it concluded last year without charges.

Deputy attorney general

Responsibilities: The deputy attorney general serves as the no. 2 official at the Justice Department and is responsible for supervising its day-to-day operations. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Todd Blanche

Blanche, a former supervising federal prosecutor in Manhattan, served as Trump's defense attorney in three of his four criminal cases, including his hush money trial in Manhattan. Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in that case. But sentencing was postponed following Trump's election victory, and the other three cases have been put on indefinite hold.

“Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long,” Trump said in a statement announcing his appointment.

Secretary of the interior

Responsibilities: The interior secretary is a steward for the nation's lands, including national parks and wildlife refuges, overseeing the development of conventional and renewable energy on roughly 500 million acres of federal land and more than a billion more offshore. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Burgum was on the shortlist of names Trump considered for running mate before he selected JD Vance after the North Dakota governor dropped his own longshot bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Burgum has close ties to the oil industry and has advocated against President Biden's climate policies and for drilling on public lands.

Health and Human Services secretary

Responsibilities: The HHS secretary takes action to prepare for public health emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic and is tasked with responding to them. The secretary also monitors the Food and Drug Administration, manages policies for Medicaid and Medicare, oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and oversees the Indian Health Service. This is a Cabinet-level position that requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Robert Kennedy, Jr.

A noted vaccine skeptic who has promoted misinformation about ingredients in vaccines and the risks they pose to human health, Kennedy is a former environmental lawyer who has vowed to "Make America Healthy Again" by removing fluoride from drinking water and by doing away with processed foods in school lunches.

White House chief of staff

Responsibilities: Often considered the president's gatekeeper, the chief of staff is traditionally the president's closest adviser in the White House, overseeing such things as his daily schedule and access to the Oval Office. This Cabinet-level position does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Susie Wiles

Wiles, who served as the de facto manager of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, was credited with guiding his successful bid. (In his election night speech, Trump referred to Wiles as “the ice maiden.”) Trump went through a record four chiefs of staff during his first administration. Wiles will be the first woman ever to serve in the position.

Deputy chief of staff

Responsibilities: The deputy chief of staff usually assists the president and chief of staff on staffing as well as implementing key policies. This position also does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Dan Scavino

Once Trump's golf caddy, Scavino is a long-time ally to the president-elect and served as a communications adviser during Trump's first term. The House voted to hold Scavino in contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with a probe following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but the Justice Department declined to indict him.

Deputy chief of staff for policy

Responsibilities: The deputy chief of staff for policy is one of multiple deputy roles, and assists the president and chief of staff on staffing as well as implementing key policies. This position also does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Stephen Miller

An immigration hardliner who served as a senior adviser during the first Trump administration, Miller was a central figure in crafting some of its controversial immigration policies, including a travel ban targeting people from majority-Muslim countries and the separation of migrant children from their parents at the southern border. Trump has yet to formally announce Miller for the position, which does not require Senate confirmation, but Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to confirm his selection in a post on X.

Miller, who was among Trump’s most visible surrogates during the 2024 campaign, is also the lead architect of Trump’s plan for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. In an interview with Fox News, Miller said that the deportations would “begin on Inauguration Day, as soon as he takes the oath of office.”

Press secretary

Responsibilities: The White House press secretary is the public face of the West Wing, providing daily briefings for the media on the president's activities and agenda. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Karoline Leavitt

At 27, Leavitt, who served as press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, will be the youngest White House press secretary in history.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign,” Trump said in a statement. “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we Make America Great Again.”

‘Border czar’

Responsibilities: In a Truth Social post, Trump said the "border czar" will be in charge of "policing and controlling" the nation's borders as well as the "Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin." This role does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Tom Homan

Homan, who served as director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration, has long been a vocal supporter of its immigration policies — including the controversial "zero tolerance" program that separated parents from their children at the border.

In July, Homan said he was willing to help run the “biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen.”

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

Responsibilities: The ambassador serves as the senior U.S. diplomat at the United Nations and is in charge of advancing U.S. interests on the world stage. This Cabinet-level position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Rep. Elise Stefanik

Stefanik, a congresswoman from New York, serves as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference and is one of Trump's fiercest supporters on Capitol Hill. But Stefanik has relatively little foreign policy experience.

She has also been sharply critical of the United Nations itself, calling it a "cesspool of antisemitism" for passing a resolution demanding that Israel ends its war in Gaza. Stefanik even proposed that the United States withdraw its membership from the United Nations if it does not enact unspecified reforms sought by Trump.

U.S. ambassador to Israel

Responsibilities: The job of the ambassador to advance the interests of the United States and to serve and protect U.S. citizens in Israel.

Trump's pick: Mike Huckabee

Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor and two-time Republican presidential candidate, has been a staunch defender of Israel amid its ongoing war in Gaza.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Environmental Protection Agency administrator

Responsibilities: The administrator oversees all environmental regulations, including those protecting clean air and water. Trump has said his administration will focus on deregulation, including plans for the U.S. to withdraw, once again, from the Paris climate accord. The Cabinet-level post requires Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Former Rep. Lee Zeldin

Zeldin, a former New York congressman, is a longtime Trump backer with little experience in environmental policy.

"We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI," Zeldin said in a post on X after Trump announced his appointment overseeing the EPA. "We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water."

Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Responsibilities: "The Secretary of Veteran Affairs oversees the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in its mission to provide health, education, disability, funerary, and financial benefits earned by Veterans of the United States Armed Forces," the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs states on its website. This Cabinet position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Doug Collins

A former member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia, Collins was one of Trump's staunchest defenders in Congress during Trump's first term. Collins unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2020, and has served as legal counsel to Trump ever since.

National security adviser

Responsibilities: The national security adviser is a senior aide who typically serves as the principal adviser to the president on all issues related to national security, often coordinating with the secretaries of state and defense on strategies that are then presented to the president. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

Trump’s pick: Rep. Mike Waltz

Waltz is a three-term Florida Republican congressman and Trump loyalist who served as a Green Beret in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa. Waltz previously worked in the Pentagon as a policy adviser during the George W. Bush administration. Like many congressional Republicans, Waltz has criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia. He was also among the Trump supporters who publicly defended the president-elect outside his criminal hush money trial in New York earlier this year.

CIA director

Responsibilities: "The role of the Director of the CIA (D/CIA) is to manage the Agency's intelligence collection, analysis, covert action, counterintelligence, and liaison relationships with foreign services," the U.S. spy agency says on its website. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: John Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe, a former House member from Texas, served in the Trump administration as director of national intelligence. During his tenure, he was criticized for ignoring assessments generated by his own agency in favor of promoting positions favored by the president.

Special envoy to the Middle East

Responsibilities: Typically, the duties of the special envoy to the Middle East focus on helping to normalize relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors, as well as to promote a peace agreement between the Israeli government and Palestinian leadership

Trump's pick: Steven Witkoff

Witkoff is a Trump donor and a real estate investor with "no known expertise in diplomacy or the Middle East," the Times of Israel reported. In a statement posted to X, Trump called Witkoff "a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy," and said he would be "an unrelenting Voice for PEACE."

Secretary of defense

Responsibilities: "The secretary of defense oversees the Defense Department and acts as the principal defense policymaker and adviser," according to the U.S. Department of Defense website. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Pete Hegseth

For the past 10 years, Hegseth has worked as a host and commentator on Fox News, often espousing his support for Trump's policy stances. A staunch conservative and the author of four books, Hesgeth was also a reserve officer in the U.S. National Guard, serving a tour at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in Iraq and Afghanistan, the latter two deployments for which he was twice awarded the Bronze Star.

Homeland security secretary

Responsibilities: The homeland security secretary oversees that department's "efforts to counter terrorism and enhance security, secure and manage our borders while facilitating trade and travel, enforce and administer our immigration laws, safeguard and secure cyberspace, build resilience to disasters, and provide essential support for national and economic security — in coordination with federal, state, local, international and private sector partners," according to the DHS website. This position requires Senate confirmation.

Trump's pick: Kristi Noem

The governor of South Dakota since 2019, Noem previously served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019 and as a state representative in her home state from 2007 to 2011. She will be tasked with overseeing an enormous agency that includes U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Secret Service.

White House counsel

Responsibilities: The White House counsel advises the president on legal aspects of foreign policy, signing or vetoing legislation, financial disclosures and potential conflicts of interest, among other duties.

Trump's pick: William McGinley

A lawyer who worked in the first Trump administration, serving as White House Cabinet secretary, McGinley also served as general counsel for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. In a statement posted to social media, Trump called McGinley "a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement."

Co-leaders of the Department of Government Efficiency

Responsibilities: Because this is a newly formed agency, it remains to be seen what the responsibilities will entail. But in a statement posted to social media, Trump said the role "will provide advice and guidance from outside the Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before." The position does not currently require Senate approval and it is unclear whether it will draw a government salary.

Trump's picks: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

The co-founder and CEO of Tesla Motors and Space X, and the owner of the social media platform X, Musk threw his support behind Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign. His business ties with China could complicate an official government role. Ramaswamy founded the pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences and ran for president in 2024 before endorsing Trump.

Other Cabinet positions

