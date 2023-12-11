Trump legal news brief: Special counsel asks Supreme Court to decide whether former president is immune from prosecution

Special counsel Jack Smith asks the Supreme Court to rule on whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal prosecution for alleged crimes he committed while in office. Trump decides not to testify at his civil fraud trial in New York. Here are the latest legal developments in the cases facing the man who hopes to return to the White House.

Jan. 6 election interference

Special counsel Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to rule on Trump’s ‘absolute immunity’ claim

Key players: Special counsel Jack Smith ; judge Tanya S. Chutkan; the United States Supreme Court

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the former president on charges stemming from his plot to overturn the 2020 election, asked the Supreme Court on Monday to rule on Trump’s claim that he is immune from prosecution.

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, had rejected Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” from the election interference indictment because it was based on actions he took while he was in office. The former president appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

“This case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former president is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office,” Smith wrote in a letter to the nation’s high court. “It is of imperative public importance that respondent’s claims of immunity be resolved by this court and that respondent’s trial proceed as promptly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected.”

Smith’s urgency stems from a packed political calendar. The trial is scheduled to begin in Washington’s Federal District Court on March 4 — a day before Super Tuesday, when 15 states and one territory will hold presidential primary elections.

It is one of four separate criminal cases Trump is facing as he seeks another term in office. He remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The general election will be held on Nov. 5.

Why it matters: If the federal trial were to be put off until after the 2024 election and Trump were to win, legal experts have said that he could have his attorney general simply dismiss the charges and the special counsel.

Civil fraud trial

Trump abruptly decides not to testify

Key players: Judge Arthur Engoron; New York Attorney General Letitia James

On the eve of his expected testimony at the ongoing civil fraud trial in New York, Trump announced that he would not be returning to the witness stand.

"I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say," he wrote in a lengthy, all-caps post Sunday on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Trump testified last month at the trial in a circus-like appearance during which Judge Arthur Engoron implored him to answer questions and leave politics out of the courtroom.

Engoron had imposed a gag order on Trump barring commentary about the judge's staff after the former president attacked one of his clerks on his social media.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said she advised him not to testify with a gag order in place.

In a statement Sunday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that whether or not Trump testifies, her office has “already proven that he committed years of financial fraud and unjustly enriched himself and his family.”

Why it matters: The trial is expected to conclude this week after 11 weeks of testimony. Ergoron, who has already found that a decade of Trump's financial statements were fraudulent, will then decide on penalties. His decision is not expected until early next year.

Recommended reading

ABC News: With his empire at stake, Trump has spent $2.5 million on expert testimony in his fraud trial

CNN: Special counsel invokes U.S. v Nixon in appeal to Supreme Court