'Truly unprecedented' Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4, makes landfall in the Caribbean

This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image taken at 4:20pm EDT shows hurricane Beryl, lower center right, as it strengthens over the Atlantic Ocean and churns toward the southeast Caribbean on Saturday, June 29, 2024. (NOAA via AP) (AP)

The eye of the "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Carriacou Island, Grenada's second-largest island, a little after 11 a.m. ET Monday. Beryl's sustained winds have climbed to 150 mph, according to Hurricane Hunters, a unit of the Air Force Reserve. "Catastrophic winds" and the rise of water levels in the southern Windward Islands, which include Grenada, St. Vincent and St. Lucia, have made the event "life-threatening."

Beryl’s emergence marks an early start to the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which typically doesn’t ramp up until late July or August, and its strength and rapid intensification are causing alarm. Here's what you need to know.

🌊 Beryl remains a Category 4

As of 8 a.m. ET Monday morning, Beryl remained a Category 4 hurricane.

Heavy rainfall, "destructive hurricane-force winds" and localized flooding are expected, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Due to record warm water temperatures for this time of year, Beryl transformed from a tropical depression on Friday to a tropical storm on Saturday morning, before it was upgraded to a hurricane hours later.

☔️ What is Hurricane Beryl’s path?

The NHC said Beryl first made landfall on the 13-square-mile island of Carriacou:

Beryl's wind speed was the strongest on record for the Grenada, the Grenadines and St. Vincent, according to Weather Channel senior meteorologist Jonathan Erdman.

NHC has advised residents in Carriacou Island, Grenada, and the Grenadines to stay sheltered during the storm’s passing.

“Take action now to protect your life … winds will rapidly increase within the eyewall of Beryl.” the NHC said in an advisory.

According to a CNN report, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago were also among the areas feeling Beryl's impact early Monday, while St. Vincent, the Grenadines and Grenada were at the highest risk of being struck by the storm's core. Residents and visitors to Barbados and the Windward Islands were urged Sunday to prepare for 3 to 6 inches of rain and possible flash flooding.

The storm is predicted to move across the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea late Monday through Wednesday.

Beryl's path later in the week is uncertain.

⚠️ Hurricane warnings in effect across southeast Caribbean

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, the Grenadines, Grenada and Tobago. Martinique is under a tropical storm warning. Dominica and Trinidad are under a tropical storm watch, and people in the northwestern Caribbean should monitor the situation closely.

⛈️ Other areas could be affected

Puerto Rico may experience showers and thunderstorms with 1-4 inches of rain over the southeast region from Monday night into Tuesday. The NHC says 2-6 inches of rain are also possible in parts of southern Hispaniola on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

➡️ Experts shocked at Beryl's rapid intensification

Michael Lowry, a hurricane and storm surge expert, told the Associated Press that this rapidly developing June hurricane is a "very serious threat."

"Beryl is an extremely dangerous and rare hurricane for this time of year in this area," he said in a phone interview with the AP. "Unusual is an understatement. Beryl is already a historic hurricane and it hasn’t struck yet."

The last strong hurricane to affect the southeast Caribbean was Hurricane Ivan in September 2004. Ivan battered Grenada as a Category 3 and killed 39 people.

Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Category 4 on record in the Atlantic.

Beryl now the earliest Category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record, besting Hurricane Dennis which became a Category 4 hurricane on July 8, 2005. A truly unprecedented hurricane for the time of year. https://t.co/gBrU8Il88c — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) June 30, 2024

🌎 The start of a busy Atlantic hurricane season

Experts agree that this could be one of the busiest hurricane seasons on record. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced in May that it expected eight to 13 hurricanes in the Atlantic, with four to seven of them classified as major hurricanes, meaning at least 111 mph winds.