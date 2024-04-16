Travis Kelce to host star-studded game show on Amazon Prime for first regular TV role

Travis Kelce's entertainment résumé keeps getting longer.

The star Kansas City Chiefs tight end has officially booked his first regular TV gig. He's set to host "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity" for Amazon's Prime Video, the company announced Tuesday.

It's a new spin-off of "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader," which was introduced on Fox in 2009. Kelce will be tasked with quizzing adults on 6th-grade level topics for a $100,000 prize. Contestants will rely on assistance from a classroom filled with celebrities, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon will start by airing 20 episodes of the Kelce-led show that have already been filmed, ABC News reported.

Amazon holds the rights for "Thursday Night Football" and secured an exclusively-streamed playoff game at the beginning of this year.

It's not surprising that the 34-year-old Kelce is leaning into on-camera work. From giving dramatic speeches after his three Super Bowl wins with the Chiefs, to hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live last year, it's always been clear that he's comfortable working a crowd. Back in 2016, he starred in a dating show titled "Catching Kelce" on E!.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter Than a Celebrity," Kelce said in a news release. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

"Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" was initially hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy. In 2019, the show was revived by Nickelodeon with WWE star and actor John Cena. Now, with Kelce, Amazon is hoping to keep audiences guessing.

"Replacing the kids with celebrities gives us more laughs and surprises, like a roast, as contestants cheat off their famous classmates," series co-creator Barry Poznick said in the announcement. "And now, with the ultimate class clown, Travis Kelce, hosting, viewers should expect the unexpected."

Kelce currently hosts the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, who recently retired after an accomplished career with the Philadelphia Eagles. That said, Chiefs fans shouldn't be concerned about Kelce hanging up the cleats. The nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro expressed in January that he has no reason to stop playing football.