Travis Hunter marries fiancée Leanna De La Fuente ahead of first Jaguars training camp

GREEN BAY, WI - APRIL 24: Cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter of Colorado celebrates after going second overall during the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Travis Hunter will enter his first NFL training camp as a married man.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie married his fiancée Leanna De La Fuente on Saturday in a ceremony in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a month after becoming the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The celebration included the couple cutting the ribbon on one heck of a gift: a BRABUS XL 800, a car with a price tag starting at over $700,000. It's unclear if the gift is from Hunter or someone else, but it made for quite a reveal.

In attendance was Hunter's father Travis Sr., who was granted permission by a judge to attend as part of his supervised release from a drug possession and a gun charge conviction.

De La Fuente said in a YouTube stream that the couple met over Instagram, with Hunter sending her a direct message. She said she initially didn't respond — "He wasn't my type" — but eventually sent a message back two months later. The pair became friends and texted for another two months before they started dating:

"Finally, I had to go to a friend's birthday dinner and I didn't want to go by myself, so he was like 'Oh I'll go with you." He went with me and then we were in love."

According to one of their Instagram posts, their relationship began on Feb. 26, 2022, when Hunter was still at Jackson State under head coach Deion Sanders. They got engaged in February 2024.

De La Fuente has been a regular on Hunter's social media channels as he's risen from top college prospect to top NFL draft pick, and vice versa. That hasn't been without incident, such as when Hunter himself had to speak out when De La Fuente caught a bizarre amount of criticism for her demeanor at the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Hunter is currently preparing for his first NFL season, in which he will attempt to become the sport's first true two-way star in decades. The Jaguars have a plan in place for him to join both the offense and the defense, but it still means that the 22-year-old will essentially be doubling up on the already arduous training camp process.

Jaguars training camp is scheduled to begin on July 24.