Trail Blazers C Robert Williams III reportedly needs knee surgery

Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Robert Williams III #35 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III needs surgery on his right knee, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Williams injured his knee during Sunday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The injury is not to the same knee that required arthroscopic surgery last season while he played for the Boston Celtics.

The nature of the surgery and his injury aren't clear from the report. Doctors and Williams' agent are consulting on what kind of procedure he'll undergo and what kind of recovery timeline he'll face, according to the report.