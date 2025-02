Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will replace Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in this weekend's NBA All-Star Game, the NBA announced. Antetokounmpo is out with a left calf strain and hasn't played since February 2.

This will be Young's fourth All-Star selection, and he'll play on Team Chuck in the new pickup-style tournament in San Francisco. Young is averaging 23.5 points and 11.4 assists in 49 games for the 25-28 Hawks, who are in ninth place in the East.

This story will be updated.