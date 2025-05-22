Timberwolves-Thunder: Anthony Edwards fined $50K for dropping F bomb while talking about Minnesota's Game 1 loss

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Another day, another fine for Anthony Edwards.

This time it's for $50,000 The infraction? Edwards dropped an F bomb during his postgame news conference Tuesday after his Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Edwards used the language while talking about a night in which he attempted just 13 field goals. It aired live on ESPN and drew the ire of the NBA's league office.

Here's the moment that got Edwards in trouble. If not clear from the context, the audio is NSFW.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!