Timberwolves coach Chris Finch calls Jamal Murray's heat-pack toss on court 'inexcusable and dangerous'

DENVER NUGGETS VS MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES, NBA DENVER, CO - MAY 6: Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets leaves the floor after the fourth quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves' 106-80 win at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images)

Jamal Murray had a bad night on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He made it worse when he threw a heat pack from the bench onto the court during gameplay.

With 4:45 remaining in the first half of Minnesota's 106-80 win in Denver, Murray was resting while the Timberwolves held a 37-20 lead. With the ball in play in front of the Nuggets bench and the Timberwolves on offense, Murray stood up from his seat and threw what looked like a heat pack onto the court.

A TNT camera clearly recorded the incident.

The TNT camera shows Nuggets star Jamal Murray throwing a heat pack from the bench right into game action on the floor before a T-Wolves bucket. ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/btZp6dbtZR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 7, 2024

The heat pack landed on the court as Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Town grabbed a rebound and put back a layup to extend Minnesota's lead. Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was on the floor on defense. He saw the pack on the floor and picked it up.

Officials didn't take notice, and no action was taken during the game. But the Timberwolves noticed. And they spoke about it postgame.

Minnesota head coach Chris Finch called Murray's toss "inexcusable and dangerous."

Coach Finch on Jamal Murray throwing the heat pack pic.twitter.com/Xxsr9hN8G4 — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) May 7, 2024

"I didn't actually see it happen," Finch said. "And the way it was explained to me, the referees didn't see it either. So they're not able to issue a technical unless they see it. We tried to impress upon them there probably aren't many fans in the building who have a heat pack, so it probably had to come from the bench. Which they found logical.

"It's inexcusable and dangerous. I'm sure it was just a mistake and an oversight. I'm sure there was nothing intentional by the officiating at all. But certainly can't allow that to happen."

Like Finch, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said that he didn't realize what had happened in the moment. Towns said that he saw it as it went down.

"I didn't know it was thrown onto the court," Edwards said with a laugh. "That's crazy."

"I saw it," Towns added. "I was just more worried about making the layup."

Murray leaves without speaking with media

Murray didn't address the incident. He didn't address media at all following a eight-point effort where he shot 3 of 18 from the floor. A Nuggets spokesman told reporters that Murray left the arena without speaking with media.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone did speak with reporters. He said that he didn't know that Murray threw it.

Michael Malone said the heat pack that came into the field of play wasn’t in his line of sight. He said he didn’t know Jamal Murray threw it — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 7, 2024

Murray will face questions about the incident next time he does speak with media. He'll likely face some questions from the NBA league office as well.