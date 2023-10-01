Tim Wakefield, former Red Sox pitcher and 2-time World Series winner, dies at 57

Boston Red Sox Wakefield announces his retirement at the team's new spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield announces his retirement during a news conference at the team's new spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida, February 17, 2012. Wakefield, who carved out a 19-year Major League Baseball pitching career thanks to his utterly unpredictable knuckleball, announced his retirement from the Boston Red Sox on Friday. REUTERS/Steve Nesius (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL) - GM1E82I0NDA01 (Steve Nesius/REUTERS)

The Boston Red Sox announced on Sunday that former pitcher and two-time World Series winner Tim Wakefield has died. He was 57.

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” said Red Sox owner John Henry in a statement. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Wakefield, a Florida native, was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates as a third baseman in 1988. He began working on a knuckleball when he realized he wouldn't make it as a position player, and officially made the conversion to pitcher in 1990. His made his major league debut in 1992 and had a fantastic season, but his career with the Pirates had fizzled by 1995 and they released him.

He wasn't a free agent for long, though. Wakefield was signed by the Red Sox a few days later and became a franchise mainstay, wowing fans with his knuckleball and his charity work with the team. He spent 17 seasons in Boston, and was part of the landmark curse-breaking 2004 World Series team, as well as the 2007 championship team. He owns all-time Red Sox records with 430 starts and 3,006 innings pitched, and ranks second in franchise annals with 590 pitching appearances and 2,046 strikeouts, He is the only player in franchise history to appear in a game at the age of 44 or older, and is also the all-time Fenway Park leader with 216 starts and 1,553 innings at the ballpark.

Wakefield joined the Red Sox as a broadcaster and a special assistant after his retirement in 2012, and continued his charitable work as honorable chairman of the Red Sox Foundation. He helped revive a non-profit therapeutic pre-school program for children with special needs when they were struggling financially, and holds an auction and celebrity golf tournament every year to raise money for them. He worked closely with the Jimmy Fund both during and after his career, assisting in their annual radio telethon.

Wakefield is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their children, Trevor and Brianna.