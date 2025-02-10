Tiger Woods pulls out of Genesis Invitational, says he's still processing his mother's death

Tiger Woods has pulled out of the upcoming Genesis Invitational, citing his mother's death.
Woods made the announcement on Monday about the tournament scheduled to be played this week at Torrey Pines. Woods was announced as a participant on Friday, marking his anticipated return to competitive golf after prolonged absence.
I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2025
Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued… pic.twitter.com/HP45Tla3QQ