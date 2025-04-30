These stats PROVE we're witnessing most exciting 1st round in NBA Playoff history + Knicks putrid offense | The Big Number

On this episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine break down the New York Knicks' offensive struggles. Could they actually blow this series to the Detroit Pistons?

Plus, Tom and Dan have unearthed the numbers that prove this is one of the most exciting NBA postseasons of ALL-TIME, and the 1st round is still going!

The duo also recap the Milwaukee Bucks blowing a 7-point lead with 40 seconds left on Tuesday night to end their season, and perhaps the Giannis Era in Milwaukee. How did things get so bad for the Bucks that they may have no choice but to entertain offers for their generational superstar? It's here on this installment of The Big Number.

(1:05) - What makes this first round so competitive

(16:05) - Cade Cunningham’s early dominance

(18:55) - Knicks’ concerning pace of play

(24:35) - Jalen Duren making plays for Detroit

(28:25) - Knicks offensive struggles without Brunson

(32:20) - Should Bucks trade Giannis?

(46:55) - Cavs-Pacers thoughts & predictions

