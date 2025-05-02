'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 2: Where to watch, Season 1 recap and more

15 years on and the zombie craze is still going strong! A new season of The Walking Dead spinoff Dead Citypremieres this weekend. Maggie and Negan are both back in the Big Apple to take on The Croat, The Dama and, of course, the Walkers in Season 2 of Dead City. The new season of The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres this Sunday, May 4 on AMC. Here's what to remember from Season 1, plus everything you need to know about the new season, including where to watch without cable (or even for free!), where it fits in The Walking Dead timeline and more.

The second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Walking Dead: Dead City airs on AMC and is available to stream on AMC+. You can catch Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City on Netflix.

Don't have access to AMC anymore or AMC+? Don't worry. Here's all the ways you can tune into both Season 1 and the new season of The Walking Dead: Dead City — even a free way to watch with the help of a VPN.

There will be eight episodes in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Episode 1: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Episode 2: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Episode 3: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Episode 4: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Episode 5: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Episode 6: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Episode 7: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Episode 8: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Smith

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong

Željko Ivanek as The Croat

Mahina Napoleon as Ginny

Lisa Emery as The Dama

Logan Kim as Hershel Rhee

Dascha Polanco as Lucia Narvaez

Kim Coates as Bruegel

In the first season of this Walking Dead spinoff series, Maggie and Negan attempt to put their past behind them and team up to travel to Manhattan together to find and rescue Maggie's son, Herschel, who is being held captive by a ruthless villain known as The Croat.

Season 1 ends with Maggie betraying Negan and turning him into The Croat in exchange for her son. It is then revealed that The Croat is just doing the bidding of The Dama, who has been pulling all the strings behind the scenes, and needs Negan for her master plan to cement her power over Manhattan.

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 1 to 3)

The Walking Dead (Season 1 to 8)

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 4)

Tales of the Walking Dead (Season 1)

The Walking Dead (Season 9)

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 5)

The Walking Dead (Season 10)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Season 1 to 2)

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 6 to 8)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 1-2)

There is currently another Walking Dead spinoff in the works at AMC, though the series doesn't have a set release date yet. The spinoff is titled More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe.