Texas Tech star Pop Isaacs reportedly accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the Bahamas

Texas Tech v Butler INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 30: Pop Isaacs #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders brings the ball up court during the game against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on November 30, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Texas Tech leading scorer Pop Isaacs is accused of sexually assaulting a minor during his team's trip to the Bahamas in November, according to ESPN.

A civil lawsuit alleging the assault was reportedly filed in Lubbock County District Court by the parents of the alleged victim, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident. The age of consent is 16 in the Bahamas, but the suit reportedly claims the girl was intoxicated and could not give consent.

The lawsuit requests $1 million in damages.

The alleged incident would have occurred when the Texas Tech men's basketball team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the early-season college basketball tournament that frequently attracts some of the sport's top programs. The Red Raiders, competing in the event for the first time, finished in fifth place after losing to eventual champion Villanova in their opener then winning two consolation games.

The lawsuit reportedly alleges a Texas Tech booster bought alcoholic drinks for the 20-year-old Isaacs and his teammates in a room with two girls, age 17 and 16. Isaacs is alleged to have gone into another room with the 17-year-old and sexually assaulted her while she "attempted to fight him off."

Texas Tech has not responded to the lawsuit as of Friday evening and did not respond to ESPN's request for comment. Isaacs was present at practice on Friday according to Rivals' Justin Apocada, while local affiliate KCBD-TV reports that he is expected to play in Texas Tech's Big 12 opener against Texas on Saturday.

A Big 12 All-Freshman honoree last season, Isaacs has started all 13 games for the 11-2 Red Raiders and leads the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game.