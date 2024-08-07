Texas RB CJ Baxter suffers season-ending knee injury

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Semifinal - Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas vs Washington NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) rushes the ball during a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies on January 1, 2024, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas is now entering the 2024 season without its top two rushers from 2023.

According to Rivals' Orangebloods, RB CJ Baxter suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice on Monday. An MRI after the injury revealed that Baxter had torn his LCL and PCL.

I just learned Texas running back CJ Baxter is expected to miss the season after tearing his LCL/PCL during practice on Tuesday. Baxter's injury will require surgery and the recovery time is between six to nine months. pic.twitter.com/LDlWSbBdfQ — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 7, 2024

Baxter was the Longhorns’ No. 2 running back in 2023 and emerged as the team’s top option at the end of the season when star rusher Jonathon Brooks tore his ACL. Baxter had 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 24 passes for 156 yards.

Brooks tore his ACL 11 games into the season and had rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 TDs before his injury. He was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

With Brooks in the NFL and Baxter now out for the season, Jaydon Blue is Texas’ top available rusher. He had 65 carries for 398 yards and three scores a season ago. Behind him, the Longhorns are pretty thin.

Texas could end up leaning on freshmen heavily behind Blue and signed two four-star backs in its 2024 recruiting class. Christian Clark was the No. 6 running back recruit in the country and Jerrick Gibson was the No. 11 rusher. Either or both could end up with significant playing time.

Texas harbors serious playoff hopes after making the postseason for the first time in 2023. The Longhorns should be a contender for the SEC title in their first year in the conference with QB Quinn Ewers and an experienced defense returning.

Nebraska and Notre Dame suffer key OL injuries

Baxter’s knee injury isn’t the only significant offensive injury that has happened in the opening days of fall camp. Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah suffered a torn pec during practice and is set to miss the season. Jagusah was penciled in as Joe Alt’s replacement at left tackle now that Alt is with the Los Angeles Chargers and started in Alt’s place during the Sun Bowl. Notre Dame needs to replace three starters from last season’s offensive line.

Nebraska LT Tedd Prochazka suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday as well. Prochazka was set to be the starter at left tackle in 2023 after making five starts there in 2023. It’s the second significant knee injury of Prochazka’s career as he played in just seven games across his first two seasons in Lincoln.