Texas Panhandle battles multiple wildfires: The latest on emergency evacuations, power outages and more

Massive wildfires in Texas TEXAS, UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TEXAS A&M FOREST SERVICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Smoke rises on the roadway in Hutchinson County after the Juliet Pass fire broke out in Armstrong County, Texas, United States on February 28, 2024. (Photo by Texas A&M Forest Service/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A state of disaster was declared in Texas this week as "devastating" wildfires — including the Smokehouse Creek fire, now the second-largest recorded blaze in state history — engulfed over half a million acres of land and caused thousands of evacuations and power outages across the state's Panhandle and in parts of Oklahoma .

🔥 What’s happening

Multiple wildfires have been scorching northern Texas. The Smokehouse Creek fire destroyed about 800 square miles — or about 500,000 acres — by Wednesday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Texas agency said on Tuesday that the fires started “under warm, dry and windy conditions” and warned of potential new ignitions as the region experiences heavy winds, extremely dry grass and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties which will provide fire response resources to be quickly deployed to areas affected by the wildfires.

“Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe. I also want to thank the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their fellow Texans.”

Public information map of the #SmokehouseCreekFire showing an estimated 500,000 acres as of Feb. 28, 2024. This is a preliminary perimeter and subject to change. #txfire pic.twitter.com/ZWl4rzrzoO — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 28, 2024

⚡ Power, water outages hit Texas

As of Wednesday morning, over 15,000 people remained without power in the Panhandle, and reports of power outages had been climbing through mid-morning..

Residents in Fritch, Texas, a city of about 2,000 located in Hutchinson and Moore counties, were without water and power. The city asked in a Facebook post for a 75,000-volt industrial generator "to help get our water back up."

Residents in the Texas Panhandle have been communicating about wildfire updates in a public Facebook group , where locals have been coordinating on help to move their livestock, borrow equipment, and find and provide shelter and donations.

🏠 Thousands are under evacuation orders

Thousands of residents were under mandatory evacuations on Tuesday in the Amarillo region, according to the National Weather Service.

Skellytown

Wheeler

Allison

Briscoe

The Windy Deuce fire burned out of control, destroying about half of the structures in places like Borger and Fritch . More than 40 houses were damaged in Fritch and parts of the city had to be evacuated.

Residents in Pampa, Texas in Gray County had the choice to evacuate.

Texas state Sen. Kevin Sparks said an evacuation order was also issued on Tuesday for Canadian, a Hemphill County city that has about 2,000 residents.

But in some places, like Borger, located in the same county as the Smokehouse Creek fire, residents said its 13,000 residents were trapped.

“It was like a ring of fire around Borger, there was no way out ... all four main roads were closed,” Adrianna Hill, 28, said.

Oklahomans in the northwest part of the region, which shares a border with Texas have also been forced to leave their homes as the Smokehouse Creek Fire jumped state lines .

💣 Nuclear weapons facility shut down

On Tuesday night, workers in Carson County's Pantex Plant — the U.S.'s main nuclear weapons facility — evacuated non-essential staff from the site out of an "abundance of caution," Laef Pendergraft, a spokesperson for National Nuclear Security Administration's production office at Pantex said .

The facility that is largely responsible for assembling and disassembling the U.S.’s nuclear is about 13 miles away from the Windy Deuce fire in Moore County.

The plant said Wednesday they were open for “normal day shift operations.”

🧑‍🚒 Firefighters deployed to contain flames

Firefighters have not been able to contain the Smokehouse Creek fire, which alone, has grown to about 500,000 acres as of Wednesday.

However, they have made more progress on the smaller wildfires, containing around 25% of the Windy Deuce fire, which has burned about 90,000 acres.

In Gray County, firefighters have contained about 60% of the Grape Vine Creek fire, which has destroyed 30,000 acres.

The Juliet Pass fire in Armstrong County was largely under control, with 100% containment, but an estimated 3,000 acres were scorched.