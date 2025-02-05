Texas lands top recruiting class & the Super Dome being the best sports venue | College Football Enquirer

By Dan Wetzel,Ross Dellenger, Yahoo Sports

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top classes from National Signing Day. They focus on how Steve Sarkisian has reshaped the Longhorns program and landed another top class.

Additionally, they debate which sports venue has seen the greatest sporting events in history. They also discuss a story of point shaving happening at small basketball programs and a potential tax break for Georgia athletes receiving NIL.

(2:26) National Signing Day

(9:22) Is the Super Dome the best sports venue?

(22:54) Ballad of the PRT

(25:56) CBB point shaving

(33:49) NIL tax breaks

(43:15) People's Court: how to lure a bear

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

