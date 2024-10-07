Texans WR Nico Collins considered 'week-to-week' with hamstring injury

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

The Houston Texans have updated wide receiver Nico Collins' status from "day-to-day" to "week-to-week." Collins left the Texans' matchup against the Buffalo early after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The change indicates that Collins may be out with the injury for longer than originally anticipated. The Texans travel to play the New England Patriots on Sunday; it is unclear whether Collins will play in that game.

Nico Collins (hamstring) has been downgraded from day-to-day to week-to-week. pic.twitter.com/amzSdM3SEE — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 7, 2024

Collins went into the medical tent in the first half of Sunday's game before going to the locker room for further evaluation. The Texans initially said that he was questionable before ruling him out at halftime with a hamstring injury.

Prior to the injury, Collins scored a 67-yard touchdown late in the first quarter off a deep pass from C.J. Stroud. The Texans eventually won 23-20, with Houston kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn hitting a game-winning 59-yard field goal as time expired.

Collins has had a stellar season so far, with 32 receptions for three touchdowns and an NFL-best 567 yards. The 25-year-old receiver signed a three-year, $72 million extension with Houston in May, as the Texans continued to build their offense around Stroud.

With the win over the Bills, Houston is now 4-1 and sit first the in AFC South.